Gear: Cobra F-Max Superlite irons

Price: $599 with KBS Superlite shafts and midsize Lamkin REL 360 grip

Specs: Pocket-cavity irons

Available: Oct. 5

The Goal

Designed to be light and easy to hit, the Cobra F-Max Superlite irons are max game-improvement clubs that try to deliver more distance to players who find it challenging to generate clubhead speed.

The Scoop

For golfers who can generate all the clubhead speed and distance they need, Cobra offers the King F8 irons, the King Forged and the King CB and MB irons used by pros such as Rickie Fowler. But for players who struggle to generate clubhead speed, Cobra has developed the F-Max Superlite irons.

With the same effort, golfers can swing a lighter club faster than a heavy club, so Cobra removed 4 grams of weight from the previous F-Max irons, opted to make the clubs using a KBS shaft that is 5 grams lighter and a Lamkin grip that saves another 7 grams. In total, this season’s F-Max Superlite is 16 grams lighter than last year’s F-Max iron.

Cobra designers shifted more of the remaining weight to the heel and toe to help maintain the moment of inertia and resist twisting on off-center hits.

To better utilize the speed golfers create, Cobra designed the F-Max Superlite with a deep undercut cavity and a progressive hosel length. The long irons have the shortest hosels to help concentrate more weight low in the heads. That should promote a higher launch angle and more carry distance. The center of gravity shifts higher in the short irons to give players more control with their scoring clubs.

The long irons have more offset to help square the face on the downswing, and the offset gradually decreases through the mid and short irons.

The F-Max Superlite irons come standard as a seven-piece set – 5-iron through gap wedge. Combo sets also are available that include 4- and 5-hybrids through pitching wedge or 5- and 6-hybrids through gap wedge for $699.