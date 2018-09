Peter Mele has been named tournament director of the 3M Open, which is the new PGA Tour stop in Minneapolis starting in 2019.

Mele has a deep golf resume that includes a 20-year term as vice president and executive director of what is currently The Northern Trust that began in 1998 and ended earlier this year. He was also co-Executive Director of the 2017 President’s Cup.

The 3M Open will be played at the TPC Twin Cities July 4-7, 2019.