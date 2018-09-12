The Course at Yale annually dominates Golfweek’s Best Campus Courses list.

Each year when we pull up these rankings, there are subtle changes. Perhaps a recently renovated course began receiving higher marks from Golfweek’s course-ratings panel. Or maybe one or two courses dropped off the list because they were starting to show their age. It’s not a list on which we see big changes from year to year, but there always are a couple of surprises.

Except at the top of the list. The Course at Yale is the perennial No. 1 among campus courses. It’s so dominant in this category that perhaps we take it

for granted. Hopefully the Yale students, who can play the course for as little as $25, appreciate what they have. It’s surely a treat for teams that arrive

in New Haven, Conn., to challenge the Bulldogs.

This Golden Age design is perhaps best known for its iconic ninth hole, the 235-yard par 3 whose name – Biarritz – tells you all you need to know about what you will face when you arrive on that tee. Throughout the round, the classical influences are prevalent; there’s a Redan hole, a Cape, an Alps,

even a Road hole.

The result is a course that has stood the test of time and shows no signs of ceding the top spot in these rankings to any of the younger whippersnappers looking up at it.

There were a couple of big movers on this year’s list. The Scarlet Course at Ohio State bolted five spots up the rankings, to No. 6, and the Championship Course at New Mexico also jumped five spots

to No. 18.

There were two newcomers this year. Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen joined the list at No. 24 following a renovation completed two years ago by Pete Dye, who has not designed every course in Indiana, though it sometimes seems so. Purdue was one of three schools, along with Michigan and Vanderbilt, to place two courses among the top 30.

The other newcomer to this year’s list is Michigan State’s Forest Akers (West Course), which grabbed the next-to-last spot. Gwk

2018 Top 30 Golfweek’s Best Campus Courses

Rank Course Location Architect(s) Year opened Avg. rating 1 The Course at Yale New Haven, Conn. Charles Blair Macdonald, Seth Raynor 1926 7.42 2 Culver Academies GC Culver, Ind. William B. Langford, Theodore J. Moreau, Bobby Weed 1924 7.16 3 Taconic Williamstown, Mass. Wayne Stiles, John van Kleek 1927 6.81 4 The Rawls Course at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas Tom Doak 2003 6.61 5 University Ridge GC Verona, Wis. Robert Trent Jones Jr. 1991 6.48 6 Ohio State University (Scarlet) Columbus, Ohio Alister MacKenzie, Jack Nicklaus 1939 6.20 7 Palouse Ridge Pullman, Wash. John Harbottle 2008 6.18 8 The Orchards South Hadley, Mass. Donald Ross 1922 6.17 9 University of Michigan GC Ann Arbor, Mich. Alister MacKenzie 1931 6.14 10 Stanford GC Stanford, Calif. George C. Thomas Jr., William P. Bell, John Harbottle 1930 6.10 11 Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech Blacksburg, Va. Pete Dye 2005 6.10 12 University of Georgia GC Athens, Ga. Robert Trent Jones Sr., Davis Love III 1968 6.03 13 Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen) West Lafayette, Ind. Pete Dye 1998 6.01 14 The Course at Sewanee Sewanee, Tenn. Gil Hanse 2015 5.96 15 The Walker Course at Clemson Clemson, S.C. D.J. DeVictor 1995 5.95 16 Warren GC at Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw 1999 5.93 17 Duke University GC Durham, N.C. Robert Trent Jones Sr., Rees Jones 1957 5.89 18 University of New Mexico (Championship) Albuquerque, N.M. Red Lawrence 1966 5.86 19 Radrick Farms Ann Arbor, Mich. Pete Dye 1965 5.81 20 Jimmie Austin GC Norman, Okla. Perry Maxwell, Bob Cupp, Tripp Davis 1951 5.80 21 Mark Bostick GC Gainesville, Fla. Donald Ross, Bobby Weed 1921 5.76 22 Vanderbilt Legends Club (North) Franklin, Tenn. Bob Cupp & Tom Kite 1992 5.75 23 Furman University GC Greenville, S.C. Kris Spence, Scot Sherman 1955 5.67 24 Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Ackerman-Allen) West Lafayette, Ind. William H. Diddel, Pete Dye 2016 5.63 25 UNC Finley GC Chapel Hill, N.C. Tom Fazio 1999 5.59 26 University of Virginia GC (Birdwood) Charlottesville, Va. Lindsay Ervin 1984 5.54 27 Colbert Hills Manhattan, Kan. Jim Colbert 2000 5.53 28 Vanderbilt Legends Club (South) Franklin, Tenn. Bob Cupp & Tom Kite 1992 5.52 29 Forest Akers (West) Lansing, Mich. W. Bruce Matthews, Arthur Hills 1958 5.46 30 Lonnie Poole GC Raleigh, N.C. Arnold Palmer 2009 5.41

(Note: This story appears in the September 2018 issue of Golfweek.)