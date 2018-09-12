Gear: Bridgestone Tour B JGR fairway woods

Price: $399 with UST Mamiya Recoil 460 ES shaft and Golf Pride grip

Specs: 15 and 18 degrees

Available: Oct. 8

The Goal

Bridgestone’s newest fairway wood, the Tour B JGR, is designed for players who want to hit higher-flying, lower-spinning shots off the tee and from the fairway.

The Scoop

The Bridgestone Tour B JGR fairway woods are designed to complement the Tour B JGR driver, and they share many of the same technologies.

The crown was designed to flex as the ball makes impact with the face to promote a higher launch angle. Bridgestone refers to the design as a Boost Wave crown, and coupled with the variable-thickness face it should help golfers generate more ball speed.

To reduce spin and further enhance distance, Bridgestone gave the Tour B JGR fairway woods a face that has been milled, creating a series of grooves that stretch from the toe to the heel. If you run a finger over the face, you can feel the Power Milled Face design, and it helps keep the ball in contact with the hitting area for a longer period, reducing spin.

Bridgestone chose not to give the Tour B JGR fairway woods an adjustable hosel mechanism because the company thinks more players who will be in the market for a club like this will benefit from the reduced weight of a bonded hosel than would benefit from being able to increase or decrease the stated loft.