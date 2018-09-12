Gear: Bridgestone Tour B JGR HF1 and HF2 irons

Price: HF1, $849 with UST Mamiya Recoil graphite shafts and Golf Pride grips; HF2, $899 with True Temper XP95 shafts and Golf Pride grips.

Specs: HF1 is forged 1030 carbon steel; the HF2 is forged 1025 carbon steel

Available: Oct. 8

The Goal

With the two types of HF irons, Bridgestone can give golfers looking for either a game-improvement or max game-improvement club the feel of a forged club blended with ability-appropriate forgiveness and distance.

The Scoop

The original JGR iron was a big, wide-soled club designed to have an extremely low center of gravity to maximize forgiveness. A JGR cavity-back iron soon followed and was met with approval by golfers who wanted forgiveness in a more traditional game-improvement package.

With the release of the new Tour B JGR family, Bridgestone is covering both bases right from the start by releasing the HF1 and the HF2. The HF stands for “hybrid forged,” and both of these irons are forged for enhanced feel.

The HF1 is forged from 1030 carbon steel and has an extremely wide sole to help players work through the turf and avoid hitting fat shots.

While the HF1 has a pocket cavity designed in the back of the club, the massive back flange protrudes from the back of the head and is visible at address. High-handicap players who will consider this iron tend not to mind that, often finding it confidence-building. And the mass in the back of the head helps to pull the center of gravity down and shift it away from the hitting area, creating a much higher launch angle.

The HF1 has a thick topline and ample offset to help shots fly straight. The set comes standard with six clubs, ranging from 6-iron through pitching wedge (38 degrees). The set also comes standard with a 44-degree pitching wedge 2, a commonly offered club in Japan.

The HF2 is a more refined, classic-looking cavity-back iron designed to appeal to mid-handicap golfers and better players who want a more forgiving iron.

It is forged from a softer 1025 carbon steel and has an inner cavity that was inspired by the J15 Driving Forged irons that were released in 2014. Behind the face of each club, an inner chamber was filled with a polymer that significantly reduces unwanted vibrations, enhancing both sound and feel at impact.

The 4-iron HF2 is available, but the standard seven-club set has a 5-iron through attack wedge. The lofts are more traditional than the HF1’s, with the pitching wedge at 44 degrees.