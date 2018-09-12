Gear: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Tactical wedges

Price: $179.99 each with black True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shaft and a black Lamkin UTx Tactical grip

Specs: Cast 8620 carbon steel with a black PVD finish. Available in 50, 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60 degrees

Available: Sept. 21

The Goal

Callaway aims to combine tour-proven shapes with aggressive grooves and multiple sole grinds.

The Scoop

Callaway’s Mack Daddy 4 wedges were released in January, and many PGA Tour players put them into play. Now, for golfers who love the look of a dark finish and the feel of a raw-steel wedge, Callaway offers the Tactical version of the Mack Daddy 4.

While the standard Mack Daddy 4 wedge was chrome plated, the Tactical editions have a raw PVD finish with black medallions on the back, and they come standard with limited-edition black True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue 115 shafts. Even the Lamkin UTx grip is black.

A portion of the proceeds for Mack Daddy 4 Tactical wedges will be donated to Birdies for the Brave, a foundation that honors and supports military service members, veterans and their families.

Like the standard Mack Daddy 4 wedges, the Tactical edition has saw-cut grooves that vary by loft. The gap wedges (50 and 52 degrees) have deeper, narrower grooves that are similar to an iron’s grooves for better performance from the fairway. The sand wedges and lob wedges (54 degrees and higher) have grooves that are shallower and wider to remove water and debris from the hitting surface more effectively in rough and bunkers.

Between all the grooves, Callaway cut out material and left three raised ridges. They are tiny but help the Mack Daddy wedges grab the cover of the ball on chips and pitches to create more spin and give golfers more control.

Designing four holes in the back allowed Callaway to shift the center of gravity up or down based on the club’s loft to help golfers achieve proper trajectory.

The Mack Daddy 4 Tactical is available in two sole grinds. The S Grind has a versatile medium-width sole with 10 degrees of bounce and moderate heel relief, while the X Grind has 12 degrees of bounce and a crescent-shaped sole that makes it easier to open the face and get the leading edge under the ball.