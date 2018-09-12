Evian Championship: Georgia Hall's next goal? Become World No. 1

Ricoh Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall recently texted her congratulations to Justin Rose on becoming the No. 1 player in the world. She likes to imagine a time in which English players are No. 1 in both the men’s and women’s games.

“I think that would be incredible,” said Hall, who recently rose to No. 8 as she enters this week’s Evian Championship, which begins Thursday at Evian Resort in France.

Hall, the first English player to occupy a spot in the top 10 of the Rolex Rankings, had lofty goals before she won a major championship. Everything just seems a bit more in reach now.

Two of the LPGA’s four major champions in 2018 had never won on the LPGA. While 22-year-old Hall rocketed to the winner’s circle in her rookie year, 32-year-old Pernilla Lindberg stayed patient with a smile.

Both players displayed immeasurable grit in their respective victories. Lindberg stared down the LPGA’s most prolific major winner of late, Inbee Park, in an epic eight-hole playoff at the ANA Inspiration that stretched into Monday. Not even darkness could keep Lindberg from holing putts.

Four months later Hall proved unflappable on home soil, pulling away from the field at Royal Lytham as if she’d done this sort of thing countless times before.

Hall’s main objective after that victory was to follow it up with immediate success.

“I wanted to kind of back up the win,” said Hall, who finished runner-up last month at the Cambia Portland Classic.

Hall sets challenges in her mind, like winning back-to-back majors, and isn’t shy about putting it out there. She’s currently 308 points behind Jin Young Ko in the Louise Suggs Rolex Rooke of the Year Race, another trophy she’d like to put her name on.

That being said, Hall is adamant about making sure that success doesn’t change her. Sure the schedule is more packed these days, with media requests in particular. She’s had to say no a few times.

“Off the golf course I try to stay like my own person and I like to spend time away from golf,” said Hall. “I think I’m two different people on and off the golf course. I think that’s very important to me. I always wanted to stay, like whatever I do, whether I’m world No. 1 or whatever, I want to stay the same person. That’s for me the main thing.”

Speaking of breaks, Hall has a 10-day vacation to Barbados planned for after the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Life for Lindberg has changed in small doses, too. Like when someone recognizes her away from the golf course. Many fans like to tell Lindberg where they were when she won.

The two goals that keep Lindberg grinding every day: 2019 Solheim Cup and the 2020 Olympics. Both would be a first for the friendly Swede.

“I mean, I think anyone who watched me grind it out there on Sunday … hopefully they saw what a grinder and what a fighter I am,” said Lindberg. “Hopefully I can get to show that during match play next year.”