Hero MotoCorp extends title sponsorship of Tiger Woods event

Hero MotoCorp will continue to serve as the title sponsor of Tiger Woods’ invitation-only winter tournament in the Bahamas, TGR Live and the Tavistock Group announced Wednesday.

The 2018 Hero World Challenge will be played Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at Albany Golf Resort in New Providence, Bahamas. Hero, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, has served as the event’s title sponsor since 2014, when it was played at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Fla.

“The Hero World Challenge has evolved into a global event highlighting the world’s best golfers year after year,” Woods said. “I’d like to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of the tournament. Together with Tavistock Group, we are very excited to continue growing the Hero World Challenge at Albany.”

Said Munjal, Hero’s chairman: “Together with Tiger Woods and the TGR Foundation, we have had a memorable journey over the past four years, and we are glad to further build on this highly enriching relationship. Brand Hero symbolizes excellence, fortitude and endurance – the qualities that aptly encapsulate the essence of the Hero World Challenge. This is a unique platform that brings together the best of the global golfing world, not just to compete with each other but also to contribute towards larger community development. Undoubtedly, this marquee tournament has been a significant catalyst and enabler in the ever-rising global profile of Hero MotoCorp.”

The Hero World Challenge features a $3.5 million purse and $1 million first-place prize. It also awards Official World Golf Ranking points, and benefits TGR Foundation, the Tavistock Foundation and Bahamas Youth Foundation.