Justin Thomas says the PGA Tour Player of the Year race is over

Who will win the 2017-18 PGA Tour Player of the Year Award? There are several candidates, including four who have won three times each this season.

Bubba Watson has three victories this season, including at the WGC-Match Play and Genesis Open. Justin Thomas also has three wins, including one WGC, and seven other top-10s, including a T-6 at the PGA Championship. Dustin Johnson won three times, including a dominating showing at Kapalua to start the year, while also posting two major top-10s among his eight other top-10 finishes. And Bryson DeChambeau’s three titles include two playoff events and the Memorial, easily the most impressive trio of wins of this foursome.

But if you ask Thomas, the race for Player of the Year is already over. He’d vote for Brooks Koepka, and he thinks everyone else should, too.

“Give BK the trophy!” Thomas tweeted at the PGA Tour on Tuesday.

Give BK the trophy! #majorstrumpall — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 12, 2018

Koepka missed 17 weeks earlier this year recovering from a severe wrist injury. However, in 13 starts since returning from injury Koepka has nine top-20s, five of them top-10s and two of them victories – both of the major variety, too, at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

Two majors will be hard to beat. As Thomas said, #MajorsTrumpAll.