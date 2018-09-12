Phil Mickelson uses 'sniper training' to prepare for Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson continues to make a bang on Twitter.

Wednesday, he did with a video of himself during “long range sniper training,” saying it is part of his preparation for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

How is today’s long range sniper shooting preparing me for the Ryder Cup?

Meditation, controlling my thoughts, breathing, heart rate and connecting with the target are critical for both! pic.twitter.com/x5T817hVMF — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 12, 2018

Being on target means different things at different times, but, at least according to Mickelson, several skills from the shooting range can be transferred to the golf range. Among them: meditation, controlling one’s thoughts, breathing and heart rate.

Mickelson said he “hit the iron” with his single shot while using a “custom built Creedmoor 6.5.” The 6.5 Creedmoor cartridge is often used in competitive and long-range rifles.

Mickelson and his 11 USA Ryder Cup teammates will face off against their European foes – using only golf clubs – starting at Le Golf National in Paris on Sept. 28.