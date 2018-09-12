Rory McIlroy commits to open new year at Kapalua for 1st time

Rory McIlroy will open his year in Hawaii for the first time.
McIlroy has committed to play in the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 3-6 at Kapalua, the tournament announced Tuesday. He qualified for the limited-field event, now at 30 players, with his victory last March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
McIlroy has been eligible to play in the Tournament of Champions six previous times, but had yet to accept an invitation to play.
“It’s a meaningful tournament to qualify for, because you have to win to get in, and winning is not easy on the PGA Tour,” McIlroy said in a release. “I can’t wait to get out to Maui in January to experience the Plantation Course and everything the island has to offer.”
