Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Rory McIlroy commits to open new year at Kapalua for 1st time

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy commits to open new year at Kapalua for 1st time

PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy commits to open new year at Kapalua for 1st time

Rory McIlroy will open his year in Hawaii for the first time.

McIlroy has committed to play in the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 3-6 at Kapalua, the tournament announced Tuesday. He qualified for the limited-field event, now at 30 players, with his victory last March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy has been eligible to play in the Tournament of Champions six previous times, but had yet to accept an invitation to play.

“It’s a meaningful tournament to qualify for, because you have to win to get in, and winning is not easy on the PGA Tour,” McIlroy said in a release. “I can’t wait to get out to Maui in January to experience the Plantation Course and everything the island has to offer.”

, , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home