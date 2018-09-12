Tadd Fujikawa comes out as gay: 'I just want to spread love and acceptance'

Tadd Fujikawa, the 27-year-old pro golfer who qualified for the 2006 U.S. Open at age 15, had long struggled with the decision to come out as gay. On Tuesday – a day after World Suicide Prevention Day – Fujikawa finally decided it was time.

“So…I’m gay,” Fujikawa wrote in a 400-plus-word Instagram post. “Many of you may have already known that. I don’t expect everyone to understand or accept me. But please be gracious enough to not push your beliefs on me or anyone in the LGBTQ community. My hope is this post will inspire each and every one of you to be more empathetic and loving towards one another.”

Fujikawa, who was the youngest player to qualify for a U.S. Open until 14-year-old Andy Zhang made the 2012 U.S. Open, also is the second-youngest player to make a PGA Tour cut. He tied for 20th as an amateur at the 2007 Sony Open.

In 2007, Fujikawa turned pro at age 16. He has made 14 career PGA Tour starts in his career, most recently at the 2017 Sony Open. However, he hasn’t played an OWGR-ranked event since competing on the Mackenzie Tour last summer.

Fujikawa said that by coming out as gay, he hopes to inspire others in the LGBTQ community.

“I’ve been back and forth for a while about opening up about my sexuality,” Fujikawa wrote. “I thought that I didn’t need to come out because it doesn’t matter if anyone knows. But I remember how much other’s stories have helped me in my darkest times to have hope. I spent way too long pretending, hiding, and hating who I was. I was always afraid of what others would think/say. I’ve struggled with my mental health for many years because of that and it put me in a really bad place.

“Now I’m standing up for myself and the rest of the LGBTQ community in hopes of being an inspiration and making a difference in someone’s life.”