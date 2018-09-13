Brooke Henderson refuels, begins Evian energized

A refreshed Brooke Henderson arrived in Evian-les-Bains, France, in time to celebrate her 21st birthday. It’s been quite a stretch for Henderson, who recently became the first Canadian to win her national open in 45 years. Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on the victory, tweeting “Historic win Brooke, congratulations! Keep making us proud.”

Henderson played the following week in Portland, where she’s a two-time champion, but ran out of gas. After a week back home where she focused on rest, Henderson went to work at the Evian Championship, carding a 4-under 67 on Thursday that included a three-putt bogey on her penultimate hole.

“I didn’t capitalize as much on my back nine as I would’ve liked to,” she said, “but overall to shoot minus 4 on this course golf course, I’m really happy with it.”

Henderson, who began her round with four birdies in a six-hole stretch, trails Spain’s Carlota Ciganda by two strokes. The powerful Ciganda, one of the most talented players on tour without a major to her credit, birdied her last two holes.

This marks Henderson’s fourth Evian appearance, with her best finish, a tie for ninth, coming in 2016.

A two-time winner on tour this season, Henderson joins Ariya Jutanugarn (3) and Sung Hyun Park (3) as the only players with multiple titles in 2018. Both Park and Jutanugarn already have a major to their credit this year.

Henderson ranks second on tour in money ($1,295,860), third in the Rolex Player of the Year points and fourth in scoring (69.73).

“I feel like I’m back in playing form,” said Henderson. “I tried to play the next week but kind of lost some energy. I feel like the energy is back and I’m hitting the ball well.”