Martin Kaymer splits with longtime caddie Craig Connelly

Martin Kaymer and his longtime caddie, Craig Connelly, have parted ways.

The news was first reported by Bunkered Magazine and confirmed by Connelly on Twitter.

“All good things come to an end,” tweeted Connelly.

The Scottish Connelly was on the German Kaymer’s bag for both of Kaymer’s major-championship victories, the 2010 PGA Championship and 2014 U.S. Open. He also caddied in Kaymer’s 2014 Players Championship win. The two had split before, in 2011, but reunited that next summer after Connelly spent some time on Paul Casey’s bag.

Kaymer, who has yet to comment on the matter or announce a replacement, talked positively about he and Connelly’s relationship in an interview with The Telegraph during this summer’s British Open.

“I am grateful for the relationship I have with my caddie, Craig Connelly,” Kaymer said. “We go through so much together and talk about so much private stuff. The role of the caddie is so important in professional golf. And, without him, I would know nothing about Scottish football.”

However, Kaymer, a former World No. 1, has slipped to 146th in the Official World Golf Ranking thanks to a year in which he’s posted just one top-10 finish in 21 worldwide starts. He missed two cuts in four major starts in 2018 with a best finish of T-42, at the PGA, and was far from consideration to make his fifth European Ryder Cup team this year.