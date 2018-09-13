More Tour pros have competed hungover than you might think

Ever played golf hungover? Turns out, more PGA Tour players have competed after a few too many the night before than you might have thought.

In the latest anonymous player survey put out Thursday by Golf.com, 46 percent of the 59 players polled admitted to playing at least one round on Tour hungover. That equates to 27 players.

The survey also includes comments from some players. Here are some good ones:

“I shot 61 hungover.”

“I made the weekend on the number, shot 60 on Saturday with a hangover and won the tournament.”

“The entire 2014 season.”

What about fans that have had too many drinks? Fifty-three percent of players said unruly fan behavior has cost them a shot in a tournament.

One pro even said, “Every. Single. Week.”