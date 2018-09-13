Will Tiger Woods win again? Another major? Tour pros say yes to both

Tiger Woods is about to put the finishing touches on another remarkable season. Entering the Tour Championship next week at East Lake, Woods has notched eight top-12 finishes in 17 starts, including two runner-up showings, at the PGA Championship and Valspar Championship, while rising to No. 21 in the world rankings and earning a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The only thing Woods hasn’t done this year is win.

Will Woods win again? Will he capture another major? According to Golf.com’s latest anonymous player survey, an overwhelming number of the 59 Tour pros polled say yes to both.

Ninety-eight percent agreed that Woods will win again. Ninety percent believe he will add another major title.

“A year ago: no way,” one Tour pro said to the latter question. “Now: no doubt.”

Last year, just 66 percent said Woods would win again and 16 percent thought he’d win another major. Fifty players were polled last year.

Also, in regards to Woods’ money match against Phil Mickelson this November, 76 percent went with Woods while 10 percent declined to pick a winner.