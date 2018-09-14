2018 Ryder Cup: Complete Team Europe player capsules

By: Dan Kilbridge | September 14, 2018 7:00 am

The Ryder Cup will be played from Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National outside Paris.

Captain Thomas Bjorn and Team Europe will be looking to continue a 25-year winning streak against the Americans on European soil.

The 12-man European Team includes the four players from the European Points List, followed by the leading four players from the World Points List and four wild cards.

The eight players who qualified are: Francesco Molinari, World No. 1 Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Alex Norén and Thorbjørn Olesen.

Bjorn’s four captain’s picks are: Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

Here’s a player-by-player look at the European squad: