ANNIKA Award Watch List: Sept. 14, 2018

The 2018-19 Division I women’s college golf season is underway, and that means a new year in the race for the ANNIKA Award.

The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in college women’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.

After some early play in the 2018-19 season, Kevin Casey has his early list of ANNIKA contenders. To be clear: Several ANNIKA contenders from last season have yet to begin their 2018-19 campaigns, so performance from the 2017-18 season and the 2018 summer will play a heavy role in these opening rankings. Early-season results for 2018-19 will be factored in as well for those contenders who have started, but the bulk of the initial standings look to past performance.

Without further ado, the initial ANNIKA rankings for 2018-19:

1. Lauren Stephenson

Year: Senior

Senior School: Alabama

2. Maria Fassi

Year: Senior

Senior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Results: 8, Cougar Classic

3. Lilia Vu

Year: Senior

Senior School: UCLA

4. Kristen Gillman

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

5. Patty Tavatanakit

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: UCLA

6. Andrea Lee

Year: Junior

Junior School: Stanford

7. Sierra Brooks

Year: Junior

Junior School: Florida

Florida Results: WIN, Cougar Classic

8. Jennifer Kupcho

Year: Senior

Senior School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Results: T-24, Cougar Classic

9. Dylan Kim

Year: Senior

Senior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Results: T-9, Cougar Classic

10. Jennifer Chang

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: USC

11. Olivia Mehaffey

Year: Junior

Junior School: Arizona State

12. Pimnipa Panthong

Year: Junior

Junior School: Kent State

Kent State Results: T-19, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire

13. Mariel Galdiano

Year: Junior

Junior School: UCLA

14. Kaitlyn Papp

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Texas

15. Dewi Weber

Year: Senior

Senior School: Miami

16. Emilia Migliaccio

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Results: T-29, Cougar Classic

17. Bianca Pagdanganan

Year: Senior

Senior School: Arizona

18. Haley Moore

Year: Senior

Senior School: Arizona

19. Natalie Srinivasan

Year: Junior

Junior School: Furman

Furman Results: T-3, Cougar Classic

20. Frida Kinhult