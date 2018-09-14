ANNIKA Award Watch List: Sept. 14, 2018

The 2018-19 Division I women’s college golf season is underway, and that means a new year in the race for the ANNIKA Award.
The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in college women’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.
After some early play in the 2018-19 season, Kevin Casey has his early list of ANNIKA contenders. To be clear: Several ANNIKA contenders from last season have yet to begin their 2018-19 campaigns, so performance from the 2017-18 season and the 2018 summer will play a heavy role in these opening rankings. Early-season results for 2018-19 will be factored in as well for those contenders who have started, but the bulk of the initial standings look to past performance.
Without further ado, the initial ANNIKA rankings for 2018-19:
• • •
1. Lauren Stephenson
- Year: Senior
- School: Alabama
2. Maria Fassi
- Year: Senior
- School: Arkansas
- Results: 8, Cougar Classic
3. Lilia Vu
- Year: Senior
- School: UCLA
4. Kristen Gillman
- Year: Junior
- School: Alabama
5. Patty Tavatanakit
- Year: Sophomore
- School: UCLA
6. Andrea Lee
- Year: Junior
- School: Stanford
7. Sierra Brooks
- Year: Junior
- School: Florida
- Results: WIN, Cougar Classic
8. Jennifer Kupcho
- Year: Senior
- School: Wake Forest
- Results: T-24, Cougar Classic
9. Dylan Kim
- Year: Senior
- School: Arkansas
- Results: T-9, Cougar Classic
10. Jennifer Chang
- Year: Sophomore
- School: USC
11. Olivia Mehaffey
- Year: Junior
- School: Arizona State
12. Pimnipa Panthong
- Year: Junior
- School: Kent State
- Results: T-19, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire
13. Mariel Galdiano
- Year: Junior
- School: UCLA
14. Kaitlyn Papp
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Texas
15. Dewi Weber
- Year: Senior
- School: Miami
16. Emilia Migliaccio
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Wake Forest
- Results: T-29, Cougar Classic
17. Bianca Pagdanganan
- Year: Senior
- School: Arizona
18. Haley Moore
- Year: Senior
- School: Arizona
19. Natalie Srinivasan
- Year: Junior
- School: Furman
- Results: T-3, Cougar Classic
20. Frida Kinhult
- Year: Freshman
- School: Florida State
- Results: T-9, Cougar Classic
