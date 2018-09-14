Emotional Lexi Thompson misses Evian Championship cut after flubbed chip

The most dramatic moment of Friday’s coverage of the Evian Championship came on the 18th green after Lexi Thompson flubbed a chip shot that barely moved. Thompson swung at the air in disgust after the miscue. Her eyes immediately welled up with tears as she walked over toward her caddie.

The tears kept coming as Thompson holed out for bogey. She closed with a 4-over 75, missing her first cut in a major since the 2013 Ricoh Women’s Britsh Open. Thompson, of course, skipped this year’s British Open, saying she needed a break from the game after an overwhelming year both inside and outside the ropes.

The emotional Thompson looked tired on that 18th green in France. She looked fragile too.

“I’m not just a robot out here,” Thompson told reporters at the Indy Women in Tech Championship, her first event back after the break.

Thompson has won at least one tournament on the LPGA since the 2013 season. The 23-year-old is winless so far in 2018. She is scheduled to represent the U.S. next month at the UL International Crown alongside Jessica Korda, Michelle Wie and Cristie Kerr.