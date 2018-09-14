Haskins Award Watch List: Sept. 14, 2018

The Fred Haskins Award Presented by Stifel is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. And Golfweek keeps everyone up to date all season with its Haskins Award Watch List.
Haskins Award winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald. Oregon’s Norman Xiong won last year’s award.
Here is a look at the top 20 Haskins Award contenders, ranked in order, through two weeks of play this fall:
(Note: Golfweek/Sagarin ranking not available yet.)
• • •
1. Matt Wolff
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Oklahoma State
- Results: Won, Carmel Cup
2. Bryson Nimmer
- Year: Senior
- School: Clemson
- Results: Won, Carpet Capital Collegiate
3. John Pak
- Year: Sophomore
- School: Florida State
- Results: Won, Rod Myers Invitational
4. Davis Riley
- Year: Senior
- School: Alabama
- Results: T-2, Carpet Capital Collegiate
5. Blaine Hale
- Year: Senior
- School: Oklahoma
- Results: T-1, Gopher Invitational; T-13, Carmel Cup
NEXT FIVE
Garett Reband, Soph., Oklahoma
Braden Thornberry, Sr., Ole Miss
John Augenstein, Jr., Vanderbilt
Collin Morikawa, Sr., Cal
Justin Suh, Sr., USC
THE REST
Viktor Hovland, Jr., Oklahoma State
Zach Bauchou, Sr., Oklahoma State
Chandler Phillips, Sr., Texas A&M
Riley Casey, Soph., Oklahoma
Trent Phillips, Fr., Georgia
William Buhl, Jr., Arkansas
Jake Meenhorst, Jr., Tennessee
Luke Schniederjans, Jr., Georgia Tech
Chandler Eaton, Sr., Duke
Steven Chervony, Jr., Texas
