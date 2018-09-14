Haskins Award Watch List: Sept. 14, 2018

The Fred Haskins Award Presented by Stifel is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. And Golfweek keeps everyone up to date all season with its Haskins Award Watch List.

Haskins Award winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald. Oregon’s Norman Xiong won last year’s award.

Here is a look at the top 20 Haskins Award contenders, ranked in order, through two weeks of play this fall:

(Note: Golfweek/Sagarin ranking not available yet.)

• • •

1. Matt Wolff

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Results: Won, Carmel Cup

2. Bryson Nimmer

Year: Senior

Senior School: Clemson

Clemson Results: Won, Carpet Capital Collegiate

3. John Pak

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Florida State

Florida State Results: Won, Rod Myers Invitational

4. Davis Riley

Year: Senior

Senior School: Alabama

Alabama Results: T-2, Carpet Capital Collegiate

5. Blaine Hale

Year: Senior

Senior School: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Results: T-1, Gopher Invitational; T-13, Carmel Cup

NEXT FIVE

Garett Reband, Soph., Oklahoma

Braden Thornberry, Sr., Ole Miss

John Augenstein, Jr., Vanderbilt

Collin Morikawa, Sr., Cal

Justin Suh, Sr., USC

THE REST

Viktor Hovland, Jr., Oklahoma State

Zach Bauchou, Sr., Oklahoma State

Chandler Phillips, Sr., Texas A&M

Riley Casey, Soph., Oklahoma

Trent Phillips, Fr., Georgia

William Buhl, Jr., Arkansas

Jake Meenhorst, Jr., Tennessee

Luke Schniederjans, Jr., Georgia Tech

Chandler Eaton, Sr., Duke

Steven Chervony, Jr., Texas