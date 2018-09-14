Inbee Park in contention at Evian, could put career grand slam question to rest

After missing the cut in two consecutive majors, Inbee Park is back in familiar territory. The most prolific major winner of her generation, Park currently trails leader Maria Torres by three after two rounds of the Evian Championship. A winner at Evian in 2012, Park put her name on the trophy one year before the LPGA designated the tournament a major. That put an asterisk by Park’s name when it comes to the career grand slam (she already has the other four), though in Park’s mind it was never an issue.

Could this be the week she puts that question to rest?

“Many people has been asking me, ‘Maybe you should win again because it became a major,’ ” said Park. “… Yeah, I still have my name on the trophy, but I think it’ll be just really nice to put it twice on the trophy.”

Park has played in only 12 events this season, collecting her 19th career LPGA title in March at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix. And, of course, she lost that eight-hole playoff to Pernilla Lindberg at the ANA Inspiration.

Park’s seven career majors puts her in a share of seventh on the all-time list with Juli Inkster and Karrie Webb. Patty Berg is the all-time leader with 15.

The 2016 Olympic gold medal winner got off to a sluggish start at this year’s Evian, standing 2 over through four holes. It didn’t last. She’s now 5 under heading into the weekend and pleased with her ball-striking. Her only regret after Friday’s round was that she didn’t birdie any of the par 5s.

“I haven’t made many mistakes out there,” said Park, who played alongside her great friend, So Yeon Ryu, in the first two rounds.

Ryu has made it clear on several occasions that winning the career grand slam is on her goal sheet. The two-time major winner sits in a tie for second at Evian at 6 under.