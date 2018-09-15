With help from putting tip, Ryann O’Toole rockets up Evian leaderboard

Ryann O’Toole posted the third-best score in LPGA major championship history at the picturesque Evian Championship. O’Toole’s 8-under 63 included nine birdies, with six of those coming on the back nine (her front). The effort vaulted into a share of seventh, six strokes behind leader Amy Olson.

“It’s funny,” said O’Toole, “I can’t wait to see Jenny Shin, because we got done after 18 yesterday and after we with finished the round, she looked at me and goes, ‘You just need to keep your putter lower on the back.’ That’s why they’ve all been jumping. I’m like, ‘Uh! OK.’ ”

O’Toole went out to the putting green and worked on Shin’s tip. She took only 25 putts in the third round. O’Toole said she also put a newer model PXG in the bag last week.

“I’m striking it really well,” said O’Toole. “I’ve been all week. I think was 2 over for three holes on Thursday and ended up 3 under, so I know it’s in there. That’s all I can do. Keep playing.”

Hyo Joo Kim owns the record for lowest round in a major with an opening 61 at the 2014 Evian Championship, which she went on to win.

Three players have posted a 62 in a major: Minea Blomqvist (2004 Women’s British Open, Round 3), Lorena Ochoa (2006 ANA, Round 1), Mirim Lee (2016 Women’s British, Round 1).