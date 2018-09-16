American Angela Stanford won the Evian Championship Sunday, becoming the lone golfer from the United States to capture a women’s major this year.

Stanford notched her first major victory by defeating four players by one shot at 12 under overall after shooting a 68 Sunday at Évian-les-Bains in Switzerland.

“I have no idea what just happened,” Stanford said. “I’m grateful. I’m so happy for everybody at home. Everybody that has always cheered for me. They never gave up on me. God’s funny. He catches you off guard just when you think that maybe you’re done. It is amazing. I don’t think I could have asked for it any other way. It is not my plan, so it is pretty cool.”

Austin Ernst, Mo Martin, Sei Young Kim and Amy Olson all tied for second place.

This is the sixth LPGA victory for Stanford and her first since 2012.

The last American golfer to win a women’s major was Danielle Kang. She captured the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship.

Stanford, 40, ended her long wait for a first major title after 54-hole leader Olson made double bogey on the 18th.

Stanford’s win comes and 15 years after she was runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open. Olson missed a 6-foot putt for bogey on the 18th the would have forced a playoff. Stanford would three-putt to end her championship drought, her personal victory drought and the American major drought. She earned $577,500.