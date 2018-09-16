European Tour power rankings: Sept. 17-23

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Sept. 17-24, 2018:

10. Matt Wallace

Has to be a good bet for this week’s Portugal Masters, where he won in 2017 to start amazing run.

9. Matthew Fitzpatrick

European Masters win ended a frustrating year. Can he push on and get a second victory?

8. Alex Noren

Heads to first Ryder Cup after decent season on both sides of the Atlantic.

7. Henrik Stenson

Has had a consistent year but another player due a W.

6. Tyrrell Hatton

Still looking for first 2018 victory after winning in last two seasons, but play has tailed off in recent weeks.

5. Jon Rahm

Lies second to Rory McIlroy in par-5 scoring on European Tour, averaging 4.46.

4. Rory McIlroy

Leads the European Tour in strokes gained off the tee and tee to green.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Only Francesco Molinari and McIlroy better than Fleetwood in strokes gained tee to green on Euro Tour.

2. Francesco Molinari

Lies third in European Tour scoring average at 69.31 per round.

1. Justin Rose

He’s such a model of consistency this season that he’s missed only one cut.