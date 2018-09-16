LPGA power rankings: Sept. 17-23

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Sept. 17-23, 2018:
10. Lexi Thompson
At Evian Championship, had emotional first missed cut in a major since 2013. Still chasing first win of 2018.
9. Lydia Ko
Quiet top-10 finish at Evian. Hasn’t finished worse than T-16 in last four starts.
8. Georgia Hall
Never got it going Sunday in bid for back-to-back majors. Dropped to share of 16th.
7. Sei Young Kim
Had a putt to force a playoff on the final hole in France. Took share of second.
6. Inbee Park
Was in position to make a major run Sunday but stalled with two late bogeys.
5. Minjee Lee
Dropped three shots in the last three holes at Evian to finish T-16.
4. So Yeon Ryu
Made it three consecutive top-10s at the majors this year.
3. Brooke Henderson
Posts 10th top-10 of the season with closing 68.
2. Ariya Jutanugarn
Clinched the Rolex Annika Major Award. Could sweep all the hardware at year’s end.
1. Sung Hyun Park
Roller-coaster season continues for Park. Second MC at a major this year.
