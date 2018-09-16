LPGA power rankings: Sept. 17-23

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Sept. 17-23, 2018:

10. Lexi Thompson

At Evian Championship, had emotional first missed cut in a major since 2013. Still chasing first win of 2018.

9. Lydia Ko

Quiet top-10 finish at Evian. Hasn’t finished worse than T-16 in last four starts.

8. Georgia Hall

Never got it going Sunday in bid for back-to-back majors. Dropped to share of 16th.

7. Sei Young Kim

Had a putt to force a playoff on the final hole in France. Took share of second.

6. Inbee Park

Was in position to make a major run Sunday but stalled with two late bogeys.

5. Minjee Lee

Dropped three shots in the last three holes at Evian to finish T-16.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Made it three consecutive top-10s at the majors this year.

3. Brooke Henderson

Posts 10th top-10 of the season with closing 68.

2. Ariya Jutanugarn

Clinched the Rolex Annika Major Award. Could sweep all the hardware at year’s end.

1. Sung Hyun Park

Roller-coaster season continues for Park. Second MC at a major this year.