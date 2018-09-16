Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Matthew Wolff wins again to lead Oklahoma State to victory at Olympia Fields

After not winning at all as a freshman, Matthew Wolff is perfect through two events as a sophomore.

Wolff won his second straight event of the fall Sunday at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational and also helped top-ranked Oklahoma State win for the first time this fall.

After opening with a 5-under 65, Wolff capped the 54-hole event with rounds of 69-70. He made two birdies in Sunday’s final round and held on despite a double bogey at the par-5 15th at Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club’s South Course.

Cal senior Collin Morikawa led Wolff by a shot entering the final day, but shot 72 with four bogeys and double to finish second at 5 under, one shot back of Wolff. The Bears ended up third as a team after a disappointing 11th-place finish at the Carpet Capital Collegiate.

Oklahoma State, which finished third at the season-opening Carmel Cup, added back U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland to its lineup. Hovland tied for sixth while seniors Hayden Wood and Zach Bauchou added ninth-place and T-10 finishes, respectively.

The Cowboys finished at 11 under, 18 shots better than second-place USC. The Trojans were led by sophomore Kaito Onishi, who placed third. Senior Justin Suh tied for fourth while long-hitting freshman Charlie Reiter shared sixth in his college debut.

Alabama, UNLV and host Illinois rounded out the top 5.

