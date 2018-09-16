PGA Tour Champions: Paul Broadhurst captures Ally Challenge title

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills Golf Course, Grand Blanc, Mich.

WINNER: Paul Broadhurst

MONEY: $300,000

SCORE: 15-under 201

BUZZ: Broadhurst carded a 6-under 66 in the final round to secure the two-shot victory. The 53-year-old Englishman now has three wins this season, including the Senior PGA Championship in May. Broadhurst made seven birdies in the final round, including a critical 3 at the par-4 18th to put the pressure on his pursuers. … Brandt Jobe began the back nine with birdies on five of six holes, but he cooled off with three consecutive pars for a 5-under 67. That was good for 13 under on the week and a solo second finish, his best result of the season. … Tom Lehman made bogey at 18 to fall back to 12 under, placing him T-3 alongside Mark O’Meara. Gene Sauers, Rocco Mediate and David Toms were T-5 at 11 under.