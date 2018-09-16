PGA Tour power rankings: Sept. 17-23

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Sept. 17-23, 2018:

20. Hideki Matsuyama

Ranks 25th on Tour in scoring average and just sneaks into the Tour Championship at 27th in FedEx Cup points.

19. Keegan Bradley

Now sixth in strokes gained tee to green, though doesn’t control his own destiny at East Lake at No. 6 in standings.

18. Jordan Spieth

His season is over after he ended up No. 31 in points with no wins and just five top-10s.

17. Tommy Fleetwood

His first postseason will result in a trip to East Lake at No. 19 in FedEx Cup standings.

16. Jon Rahm

Surprising that he hasn’t won again on Tour since CareerBuilder Challenge and notched just five top-10s.

15. Rickie Fowler

Secured his spot in Tour Championship with T-8 finish at BMW Championship, his first start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

14. Phil Mickelson

Ranks fourth on Tour in strokes gained putting and enters Tour Championship at 14th in points.

13. Patrick Reed

Heads to East Lake with seven top-10s and ranks 23rd in strokes gained tee to green.

12. Bubba Watson

Ranks just 35th on Tour in scoring average, but does have three victories this season.

11. Tony Finau

Tied for Tour lead with 11 top-10s and earned the final spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team last week.

10. Webb Simpson

A big reason for his eight top-10s – and Players win – this season is the fact that he ranks seventh in strokes gained putting.

9. Tiger Woods

Returns to East Lake ranking seventh in strokes gained tee to green and with six top-10s on the season.

8. Jason Day

Continues to lead Tour in strokes gained putting and is 11th in scoring average.

7. Francesco Molinari

Has five top-10s this season, and two were wins; enters East Lake at No. 13 in points.

6. Rory McIlroy

His six top-10s included a win, but he is only 17th in FedEx Cup standings heading into Tour Championship.

5. Dustin Johnson

Despite leading Tour in top-10s, scoring average and strokes gained tee to green, he is fourth in points.

4. Justin Thomas

One of four players with three wins this season on Tour, and holds the fifth spot in points heading into East Lake.

3. Justin Rose

New World No. 1 is second in points and 11th or better in both strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained putting.

2. Bryson DeChambeau

FedEx Cup leader can continue breakout year at Tour Championship with his fourth win of the season.

1. Brooks Koepka

Both of his wins this season came at majors, so he’s the frontrunner for Player of the Year entering East Lake.