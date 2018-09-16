PGA Tour power rankings: Sept. 17-23

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Sept. 17-23, 2018:
20. Hideki Matsuyama
Ranks 25th on Tour in scoring average and just sneaks into the Tour Championship at 27th in FedEx Cup points.
19. Keegan Bradley
Now sixth in strokes gained tee to green, though doesn’t control his own destiny at East Lake at No. 6 in standings.
18. Jordan Spieth
His season is over after he ended up No. 31 in points with no wins and just five top-10s.
17. Tommy Fleetwood
His first postseason will result in a trip to East Lake at No. 19 in FedEx Cup standings.
16. Jon Rahm
Surprising that he hasn’t won again on Tour since CareerBuilder Challenge and notched just five top-10s.
15. Rickie Fowler
Secured his spot in Tour Championship with T-8 finish at BMW Championship, his first start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
14. Phil Mickelson
Ranks fourth on Tour in strokes gained putting and enters Tour Championship at 14th in points.
13. Patrick Reed
Heads to East Lake with seven top-10s and ranks 23rd in strokes gained tee to green.
12. Bubba Watson
Ranks just 35th on Tour in scoring average, but does have three victories this season.
11. Tony Finau
Tied for Tour lead with 11 top-10s and earned the final spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team last week.
10. Webb Simpson
A big reason for his eight top-10s – and Players win – this season is the fact that he ranks seventh in strokes gained putting.
9. Tiger Woods
Returns to East Lake ranking seventh in strokes gained tee to green and with six top-10s on the season.
8. Jason Day
Continues to lead Tour in strokes gained putting and is 11th in scoring average.
7. Francesco Molinari
Has five top-10s this season, and two were wins; enters East Lake at No. 13 in points.
6. Rory McIlroy
His six top-10s included a win, but he is only 17th in FedEx Cup standings heading into Tour Championship.
5. Dustin Johnson
Despite leading Tour in top-10s, scoring average and strokes gained tee to green, he is fourth in points.
4. Justin Thomas
One of four players with three wins this season on Tour, and holds the fifth spot in points heading into East Lake.
3. Justin Rose
New World No. 1 is second in points and 11th or better in both strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained putting.
2. Bryson DeChambeau
FedEx Cup leader can continue breakout year at Tour Championship with his fourth win of the season.
1. Brooks Koepka
Both of his wins this season came at majors, so he’s the frontrunner for Player of the Year entering East Lake.
