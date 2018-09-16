Scoreboard: Sept. 11-17, 2018

Digital Edition
Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

European Tour

KLM Open

The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands, Sept. 13-16

Winner: Ashun Wu | Full results, earnings

LPGA

Evian Championship

Evian Resort GC, Evian-Les-Bains, France, Sept. 13-16

Winner: Angela Stanford | Full results

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Mich., Sept. 14-16

Winner: Paul Broadhurst | Full results, earnings

Other pro tours

College

OFCC/Fighting Illini Invite

Olympia Fields CC (North), Olympia Fields, Ill., Sept. 14-16

Team winner: Oklahoma State | Individual winner: Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State | Scores

Louisville Cardinal Challenge

University of Louisville GC, Simpsonville, Ky., Sept. 14-16

Team winner: Duke | Individual winner: Alex Smalley, Duke | Scores

Mary Fossum Invitational

Forest Akers GC (West), East Lansing, Mich., Sept. 15-16

Team winner: Virginia | Individual winner: Anna Redding, Virginia | Scores

Golfweek Program Challenge

True Blue GC + Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Pawleys Island, S.C., Sept. 9-11

Men’s team winner: Campbell | Men’s individual winner: Jesper Svensson, Campbell | Scores

Women’s team winner: Campbell | Women’s individual winner: Isabell Ekstrom, Campbell | Scores

Standings

Money leaders

Rankings

