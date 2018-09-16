Scoreboard: Sept. 11-17, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
European Tour
KLM Open
The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands, Sept. 13-16
Winner: Ashun Wu | Full results, earnings
LPGA
Evian Championship
Evian Resort GC, Evian-Les-Bains, France, Sept. 13-16
Winner: Angela Stanford | Full results
PGA Tour Champions
The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Mich., Sept. 14-16
Winner: Paul Broadhurst | Full results, earnings
Other pro tours
- Web.com Tour: Albertsons Boise Open
- Challenge Tour: Kazakhstan Open
- Mackenzie Tour: Freedom 55 Financial Championship
- PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship
- Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf – Arabella
- Asian Tour: Shinhan Donghae Open
- Asian Development Tour: PGM MNRB Championship
College
OFCC/Fighting Illini Invite
Olympia Fields CC (North), Olympia Fields, Ill., Sept. 14-16
Team winner: Oklahoma State | Individual winner: Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State | Scores
Louisville Cardinal Challenge
University of Louisville GC, Simpsonville, Ky., Sept. 14-16
Team winner: Duke | Individual winner: Alex Smalley, Duke | Scores
Mary Fossum Invitational
Forest Akers GC (West), East Lansing, Mich., Sept. 15-16
Team winner: Virginia | Individual winner: Anna Redding, Virginia | Scores
Golfweek Program Challenge
True Blue GC + Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Pawleys Island, S.C., Sept. 9-11
Men’s team winner: Campbell | Men’s individual winner: Jesper Svensson, Campbell | Scores
Women’s team winner: Campbell | Women’s individual winner: Isabell Ekstrom, Campbell | Scores
