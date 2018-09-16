Digital Edition
Sept. 17, 2018

Sept. 17, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

2017 Masters Augusta National Hole No. 18

Seeking answers to questions around Augusta National Women’s Amateur

> BY THE NUMBERS

Strokes gained stats give Americans edge over Euros in Ryder Cup (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

LPGA: Angela Stanford endures rocky finish to capture 1st major at Evian Championship (Nichols)

European Tour: Chris Wood falls short as Ashun Wu captures KLM Open (Tait)

PGA Champions Tour: Paul Broadhurst captures Ally Challenge title (Kilbridge)

Web.Com Tour: Sangmoon Bae secures return to PGA Tour with win in Boise (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

Sep 3, 2018; Norton, MA, USA; Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after sinking a putt to win the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour
20. Hideki Matsuyama
19. Keegan Bradley
18. Jordan Spieth
17. Tommy Fleetwood
16. Jon Rahm
15-1.

LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
8-1.

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a shot during the third round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 21, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Matt Wallace
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick
8-1.

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: Justin Rose of England waves his ball to the crowd on the 17th green during the weather delayed final round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on September 10, 2018 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Justin Rose looks to enhance ascent to No. 1 with FedEx Cup Playoffs crown (Kilbridge)

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: TOUR Championship pin flags are seen during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 21, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Why the Tour Championship will never leave Atlanta (Dusek)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

Perseverance pays as Angela Stanford triumphs in 76th major start (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

Governing bodies will regret rules decision on repairing greens (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Tennessee’s start anything but rocky under new coach (Romine)

Fiery Timothy Wiseman seeks bigger things at Ball State (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 01: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 18th hole during day four of the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National on July 1, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The Ryder riddle: Why doesn’t it drive more tourism? (Kaufmann)

Coastal resorts rebound quickly from Hurricane Florence (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

Evian still searching for that major championship vibe (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season

> THE 19TH HOLE

Impact of Tadd Fujikawa’s coming out remains to be seen (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Coming up: We’re on to Atlanta (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

> LAST TIME

FINALLY IN PHILLY

