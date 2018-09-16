> THE FORECADDIE
Seeking answers to questions around Augusta National Women’s Amateur
> BY THE NUMBERS
Strokes gained stats give Americans edge over Euros in Ryder Cup (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
LPGA: Angela Stanford endures rocky finish to capture 1st major at Evian Championship (Nichols)
European Tour: Chris Wood falls short as Ashun Wu captures KLM Open (Tait)
PGA Champions Tour: Paul Broadhurst captures Ally Challenge title (Kilbridge)
Web.Com Tour: Sangmoon Bae secures return to PGA Tour with win in Boise (Kilbridge)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Hideki Matsuyama
19. Keegan Bradley
18. Jordan Spieth
17. Tommy Fleetwood
16. Jon Rahm
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Matt Wallace
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick
8-1. Click here
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Justin Rose looks to enhance ascent to No. 1 with FedEx Cup Playoffs crown (Kilbridge)
Why the Tour Championship will never leave Atlanta (Dusek)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Perseverance pays as Angela Stanford triumphs in 76th major start (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Governing bodies will regret rules decision on repairing greens (Tait)
> COLLEGES
Tennessee’s start anything but rocky under new coach (Romine)
Fiery Timothy Wiseman seeks bigger things at Ball State (Casey)
> GOLF LIFE
The Ryder riddle: Why doesn’t it drive more tourism? (Kaufmann)
Coastal resorts rebound quickly from Hurricane Florence (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
Evian still searching for that major championship vibe (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season
> THE 19TH HOLE
Impact of Tadd Fujikawa’s coming out remains to be seen (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Coming up: We’re on to Atlanta (Lusk)
> IMAGE CREDITS
(Cover: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: AP Photo/Rob Carr; By The Numbers: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images; Ryder Cup: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; Around The Tours: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images (Stanford), Jan Kruger/Getty Images (Wood), Stacy Revere/Getty Images (Broadhurst), Steve Dykes/Getty Images (Bae); Power Rankings: Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports (DeChambeau); Stacy Revere/Getty Images (Henderson); Sam Greenwood/Getty Images (McIlroy); PGA Perspective: Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports, Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; LPGA Perspective: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Warren Little/Getty Images; Colleges: Tennessee Athletics (Tennessee), Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images (Wiseman); Golf Life: Warren Little/Getty Images (Ryder Cup), Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images (Hurricane Florence); Media: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; Above: Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports)
> LAST TIME
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments