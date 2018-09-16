Web.com Tour: Sangmoon Bae secures return to PGA Tour with win in Boise

Web.com Tour

Albertsons Boise Open

Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

WINNER: Sangmoon Bae

MONEY: $180,000

SCORE: 19-under 265

BUZZ: After fulfilling his two-year military obligation, Bae is heading back to the PGA Tour. The 32-year-old from South Korea shot 5-under 66 in the final round and drained a must-have birdie putt on 18 for the win. Bae moves from 11th to first on the Finals money list going into next week’s Web.com Tour Championship. He served as a rifleman in the South Korean army in 2016-17 and returned to the PGA Tour this year, where he made just five cuts in 17 starts and lost status. He finished T-6 at the DAP Championship two weeks ago and secured his card for next year with the one-shot victory in Boise. Bae is a two-time PGA Tour winner and last won at the 2014 Frys.com Open. … Anders Albertson, Roger Sloan and Adam Schenk finished T-2 at 18 under.