Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 Tour Championship: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports

2018 Tour Championship: Tee times, pairings, TV info

PGA Tour

2018 Tour Championship: Tee times, pairings, TV info

The tee times and pairings have been set for the first round of the Tour Championship this week at East Lake in Atlanta.

Tiger Woods will tee off at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and is paired with Tommy Fleetwood in the 30-man field.

Golfers are paired by their place in the FedEx Cup standings. Woods is 20th and Fleetwood is 19th overall.

No. 1 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 2 Justin Rose will go out at 2 p.m. Thursday. The tee times for Friday will be approximately the same, given the size of the field.

Round 1 Tour Championship tee times, pairings

No. 1 Tee

11:40 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire
11:50 a.m.: Hideki Mastuyama, Gary Woodland
12 noon: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey
12:10 p.m: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
12:20 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Kevin Na
12:30 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods
12:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
12:50 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay
1 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson
1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Jason Day
1:20 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
1:30 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
1:50 p.m.: Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson
2 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

Tour Championship TV, online

Thursday: Golf Channel (1-6 p.m.)
Friday: Golf Channel (1-6 p.m.)
Saturday: Golf Central (12:30-2:30 p.m.); NBC (2:30-6 p.m.)
Sunday:  NBC (1:30-6 p.m.)

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home