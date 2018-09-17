2018 Tour Championship: Tee times, pairings, TV info

The tee times and pairings have been set for the first round of the Tour Championship this week at East Lake in Atlanta.
Tiger Woods will tee off at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and is paired with Tommy Fleetwood in the 30-man field.
Golfers are paired by their place in the FedEx Cup standings. Woods is 20th and Fleetwood is 19th overall.
No. 1 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 2 Justin Rose will go out at 2 p.m. Thursday. The tee times for Friday will be approximately the same, given the size of the field.
Round 1 Tour Championship tee times, pairings
No. 1 Tee
11:40 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire
11:50 a.m.: Hideki Mastuyama, Gary Woodland
12 noon: Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey
12:10 p.m: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
12:20 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Kevin Na
12:30 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods
12:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
12:50 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay
1 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson
1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Jason Day
1:20 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
1:30 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
1:50 p.m.: Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson
2 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
Tour Championship TV, online
Thursday: Golf Channel (1-6 p.m.)
Friday: Golf Channel (1-6 p.m.)
Saturday: Golf Central (12:30-2:30 p.m.); NBC (2:30-6 p.m.)
Sunday: NBC (1:30-6 p.m.)
