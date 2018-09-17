Ariya Jutanugarn celebrates 2018 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award

Ariya Jutanugarn has clinched the 2018 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award, given to the player with the most outstanding record in all five LPGA major championships.Jutanugarn nabbed her second career major title at the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open and recorded additional top-five finishes at the ANA Inspiration and Ricoh Women’s British Open.

“I feel great, I feel really honor to join the list of winners because of all the big names,” said Jutanugarn. “I watch Annika since I was young. She is my idol as always. I’m really like, ‘Look how she is doing?’ And I really want to follow her footsteps. She inspire(s) me a lot. And I really want to thank her for like all the great everything for the LPGA. It’s amazing for me.”

Jutanugarn, a three-time winner this season, becomes the first player from Thailand to win the award. She joins Michelle Wie (2014), Inbee Park (2015), Lydia Ko (2016) and So Yeon Ryu (2017) as previous winners.

Six players had a chance to win the award heading into the Evian Championship.

It could be the first of many awards this season for the Thai star. The 22-year-old Jutanugarn currently leads the LPGA in scoring with a 69.40 average. She also leads the Rolex Player of the Year race as well as the Race to the CME Globe.