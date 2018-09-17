Patrick Reed receives Ryder Cup-themed Scotty Cameron putter

ATLANTA – Back in April, Patrick Reed won the Masters using an Odyssey White Hot Pro #3 putter, but on the eve of the PGA Tour’s final event for the 2017-18 season, the Tour Championship, Reed might be looking at another putter.

A yellow box arrived at Titleist’s PGA Tour van Monday at East Lake Golf Club, containing a new, customized Scotty Cameron Tour Rat I putter that has a slightly darker, non-glare finish. While Reed is not a Titleist staff player, the putter, trimmed in red, white and blue, has Captain America stamped into the bumpers of the head, a nod to Reed’s nickname after the 2016 Ryder Cup.

Tour Rat I putters have been available for pros to use for several seasons, but they are not sold at retail. Their shape is very similar to a heel-toe weighted Newport, and as with the Newports sold to the public, Reed’s putter has a single alignment line on the back flange. However, there is another alignment line on the topline of Reed’s putter, filled in white, while there is no paint fill in the longer line.

Reed’s Tour Rat I has a pair of 20-gram weight screws in the heel and toe that increase the swing weight and make the head more stable.

The hosel configuration also is customized, with hand welding attaching the head to the neck.

Tee times for the 2018 Tour Championship have not been released yet, so time will tell if this putter will be put into play or become a commemorative piece that Reed keeps at home.