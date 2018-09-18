ATLANTA – After the conclusion of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players on the FedEx Cup point list advanced to play in this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

However, their point totals have been reset, so instead of having a massive lead because he won two of the three playoff events, Bryson DeChambeau now has 2,000 points. That’s just 200 more than Justin Rose (1,800). If DeChambeau, Rose, Tony Finau (1,520), Dustin Johnson (1,296) or Justin Thomas (1,280) wins the Tour Championship, that player will also win the overall FedEx Cup.

So what happens if none of those five players wins the Tour Championship and someone ranked between six and 30 on the reset points list gets the victory? Who wins the overall FedEx Cup?

Next season, after the just-announced system goes into place at the Tour Championship, this will not be an issue. The 2019 Tour Championship winner will automatically win the FedEx Cup and the $15 million first prize. But we’re not there yet, so here are some scenarios that need to happen in order for several big name players to win the FedEx Cup: