Callaway's Weather Series provides options to weather the elements

There are many types of weather challenges for golf – rainy and cold, rainy and hot, cold and sunny, cold and windy, etc. Callaway Apparel addresses all those possibilities and more with its 2018 Fall Weather Series, a versatile outerwear collection for men and women.

“We are excited to bring the 2018 Fall Weather Series to market,” said Gregg Hemphill, senior director global soft goods and licensing at Callaway Golf. “From mid layers to puffer vests, to waterproof jackets and trousers, the Weather Series marries the latest in fiber technology and construction with a sophisticated, aesthetically pleasing design to provide golfers with the new standard in performance outerwear.”

https://vimeo.com/289139806″>Weather Series – Extend Your Season from https://vimeo.com/peigolf”>PEI Golf on https://vimeo.com”>Vimeo</a> ;.

Here are the highlights of the 2018 Fall Weather Series:

Dual Action ¼ Zip Pullover and Vest: Heathered fleece sweaters and vests made with an insulated thermal fabric that provides impressive warmth. The outer fabric is water repellent to keep light precipitation from soaking through to the fleece lining. UV Block UPF 50 helps prevent the sun’s harmful UV rays from reaching your skin.

Full-Zip Puffer Jacket and Vest: Made with insulated thermal fabric, these pieces offer a lightweight finish that keeps you warm. The all-new Swing-Tech designed side and shoulder panels bring an enhanced range of motion, allowing you to move more freely throughout your swing.

Waterproof Seam-Sealed Jacket: This full-zip waterproof jacket, with breathable 3-layer membranes, and all-new Swing-Tech mechanical stretch fabric provides protection from the elements. Fully seam-sealed construction with splash-proof zippers and adjustable storm cuffs keep you dry in all conditions.

Waterproof Trousers: 3-layer waterproof membrane provides a breathable feel while keeping you dry. With adjustable snaps, drawstrings and toggle hems on the pant cuff, these rain pants allow for the ideal fit. Splash-proof zippers on waterproof hidden cargo and scorecard pockets help protect valuables from the elements.

Women’s Quilted Thermore Jacket: Fully lined and insulated with Thermore thermal fabric, this jacket is created with the highest-quality insulation providing consistent warmth throughout the garment. All-new Swing-Tech construction enhances your range of motion while engineered lines create a sporty yet sophisticated feminine look.