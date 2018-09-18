Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Tour Championship

The FedEx Cup playoff finale is finally here as the top 30 players of this season gather in Atlanta for the season-ending Tour Championship.

East Lake is a par 70 measuring 7,362 yards, and like most PGA Tour courses will favor those who excel tee to green. Recent winners have ranked highly in approach play, as well as putting. Some stats to consider: strokes gained tee to green, strokes gained approach, strokes gained putting and par-4 scoring.

Here is my ranking, for fantasy golf purposes, of all 30 players in the field:

1. Justin Rose: Has twice finished second at East Lake. Riding streak of back-to-back runner-up finishes. Ranks second in par-4 scoring, fifth in SGTTG and 11th in SGP.

2. Justin Thomas: Solo second last year at East Lake earned him the FedEx Cup title. T-12 or better in four of last five starts. Ranks third in par-4 scoring, SGTTG and SGA.

3. Rory McIlroy: Won the last time he was at East Lake, in 2016. Fifth at BMW was his third top-5 in last five starts. Ranks 10th in SGTTG.

4. Dustin Johnson: Has two top-5s in eight Tour Championship starts. Never a factor in T-24 showing at BMW, but does have a win and three other top-11s since British Open. Leads Tour in SGTTG and par-4 scoring, and ranks fifth in SGA.

5. Tony Finau: First trip to East Lake last year results in a T-7 finish. Only player to crack top 10 in all three playoff events this season.

6. Rickie Fowler: Two top-12s in four trips to East Lake Returned from oblique injury and tied for eighth at BMW. Ranks T-4 in par-4 scoring.

7. Brooks Koepka: Was solo sixth last year at East Lake. T-19 last week at BMW was his worst finish in five starts. Ranks T-4 in par-4 scoring.

8. Tommy Fleetwood: Getting better as playoffs have gone on, tying for eighth at BMW. Making Tour Championship debut.

9. Bryson DeChambeau: After back-to-back wins to begin playoffs, he was T-19 at BMW. Making Tour Championship debut. Ranks eighth in SGTTG and ninth in SGA.

10. Tiger Woods: Has made 10 starts at East Lake with a win in 2007 and three seconds. T-6 at BMW was easily his best showing of the playoffs so far. Ranks first in SGA, T-4 in par-4 scoring and seventh in SGTTG.

11. Jason Day: Has three top-10s in seven Tour Championship starts. Has just one top-10 since The Players, though he does have six top-25s during that nine-start span. Still Tour leader in SGP and is T-4 in par-4 scoring.

12. Webb Simpson: Has two top-5s in five trips to East Lake. T-6 at BMW continued stellar season. Ranks seventh in SGP.

13. Billy Horschel: When he’s made it to Tour Championship, he’s been great, winning in 2014 and tying for seventh in 2013. Found some more playoff magic with top-3s at Northern Trust and BMW.

14. Hideki Matsuyama: Twice outside top 20 in four Tour Championship starts, but was fifth in 2016. Continues to gain momentum with three top-15s in playoffs, including T-4 at Dell.

15. Bubba Watson: Has two top-5s in seven Tour Championship appearances, and has only finished outside top 20 twice. Has found something again with T-7 at Dell and T-16 at BMW.

16. Francesco Molinari: After MC at Northern Trust and not playing Dell, he was T-8 at BMW. Making East Lake debut. Ranks second in SGTTG and sixth in SGA.

17. Xander Schauffele: Defending champ at East Lake is coming off T-3 at BMW.

18. Paul Casey: Fifth or better in all four Tour Championship starts. Withdrew from BMW with back injury and before that had not found the top 10 on Tour since Travelers.

19. Phil Mickelson: Has five top-10s, including two wins, in 12 Tour Championship starts at East Lake. Coming off T-58 at BMW, but was top 15 in each of first two playoff events. Ranks fourth in SGP and 11th in SGA.

20. Jon Rahm: Tied for seventh in Tour Championship debut last year. T-24 at BMW was his best finish of the playoffs. T-4 in par-4 scoring.

21. Kevin Na: Best finish in five Tour Championship starts is T-16 in 2015. T-12 at BMW was his second top-15 of the playoffs.

22. Patrick Reed: Nothing better than T-13 at East Lake in four trips. T-19 at BMW was his best Tour finish since U.S. Open.

23. Keegan Bradley: Kept his season alive with big win at BMW. No top-10s in three Tour Championship starts, though. Ranks second in SGA and sixth in SGTTG.

24. Patrick Cantlay: Has gotten worse since T-8 at Northern Trust, going T-24 at Dell and T-55 at BMW thanks in large part to some shaky putting. Was T-20 in Tour Championship debut last year. Ranks fourth in SGTTG.

25. Kyle Stanley: Was T-20 after opening in 64 last year at East Lake. Other than second-place finish at Firestone, he hasn’t notched a top-10 since Memorial.

26. Gary Woodland: Two top-10s in five trips to East Lake. Earned his ticket to East Lake with T-12 at BMW.

27. Cameron Smith: After back-to-back top-3 finishes to open playoffs, he was T-65 at BMW. Making East Lake debut.

28. Marc Leishman: Nothing better than T-24 in two Tour Championship starts. Has just two top-20s since the Byron Nelson.

29. Aaron Wise: Making East Lake debut. T-5 at Northern Trust and T-16 at BMW.

30. Patton Kizzire: Two-time winner this season just barely hung on to qualify. He hasn’t cracked the top 25 since a T-12 in Mexico, or 17 starts.