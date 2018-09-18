Former Iowa State women's golfer killed on golf course

Celia Barquin Arozamena, who completed her college career at Iowa State earlier this year, was killed Monday at a golf course in Ames, Iowa.

The 22-year-old was found dead Monday morning at Coldwater Golf Links after golfers located a golf bag with nobody around it on the course and law enforcement was called in in regards to the suspicious circumstance.

Ames police officers found Barquin Arozamena’s body at the course and determined in its investigation that she died after being assaulted.

Collin Daniel Richards, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Barquin Arozamena, according to police.

Ames Police charge Collin Daniel Richards, age 22 with 1st Degree Murder.

In a release, Iowa State head women’s golf coach Christie Martens expressed her deep sadness at Barquin Arozamena’s death.

“We are all devastated,” Martens said. “Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends. She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life.”

Jamie Pollard, Iowa State’s athletic director, also remembered the former Cyclones golfer fondly.

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed,” Pollard said in a statement. “Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.”

Barquin Arozamena won the 2018 Big 12 Championship as an individual and was named Iowa State’s Female Athlete of the Year for 2017-18 in June.

The native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, had 16 top-10 finishes in her Iowa State career and was a three-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection. She won the European Ladies’ Amateur Championship and competed in the U.S. Women’s Open this summer.

She also advanced to second stage of LPGA Q-School but had continued to maintain her amateur status.

Barquin Arozamena was finishing her civil engineering degree at Iowa State this semester. Her memory will be honored by Iowa State’s athletic department at Saturday’s football game against Akron.

Funeral arrangements are pending.