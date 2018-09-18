Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
In soft conditions, Duke stays tough to keep lead at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Heavy rains soaked Royal Golf Club on Monday afternoon and into the night. A day later, Duke took advantage.

The Blue Devils shot 10-under 278, a shot better than Round 1, to move to 19 under and take a two-shot lead at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M.

Inclement weather, which could wipe out Wednesday’s final round, held off on Tuesday, allowing the 12-team field to complete the final holes of the first round and all of the second round. The conditions were very favorable – little wind and soft greens.

“It was very good playing conditions on a great golf course,” Duke head coach Dan Brooks said. “You give that much talent a little opening and this is what they can do.”

Blue Devils junior Ana Belac shot 7-under 65 to set the course record along with Alabama’s Jiwon Jeon. Belac, who was playing with a heavy heart after her friend Celia Barquin was killed Monday morning, now leads Alabama’s Kenzie Wright by a shot at 11 under.

“To go out and shoot 7 under par with that on your mind, I’m very proud of Ana,” Brooks said.

Duke also got a second-round 68 from sophomore Jaravee Boonchant, who is T-5 at 7 under. Senior Virginia Elena Carta, also a friend of Barquin, added an emotional 72 and is T-14 at 3 under.

The Crimson Tide, the reigning national runners-up, are second as a team after a 13-under 275 on Tuesday. UCLA, third at 16 under, also shot 275.

Alabama has been paced by Wright, a transfer from SMU, who has posted consecutive 67s so far this week. Jeon is now T-16 after shooting 77 in Round 1.

Five teams total are double-digits under par, including USC (15 under) and Texas (10 under). Defending champion Arkansas is sixth at 9 under.

Final-round tee times will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Duke, Alabama and UCLA will begin play at 9:50 a.m.

