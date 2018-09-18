New details emerge in murder of former Iowa State women's golfer

As the entire college golf community continues to mourn the loss of former Iowa State women’s golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, new details have emerged about her murder Monday in Ames, Iowa.

Police have arrested and charged Collin Daniel Richards with first-degree murder of Barquin. Richards is a 22-year-old homeless man who had a temporary home along a creek near Coldwater Golf Links, where he is accused of killing the 22-year-old Barquin while she was playing a round of golf by herself Monday morning.

“It’s still very troubling for something like this to happen in broad daylight in a community that is as safe as Ames is,” Ames police Cmdr. Geoff Huff said at a news conference Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, police responded to a call to Coldwater Links around 10:20 a.m. after golfers found Barquin’s golf bag unattended. Officers then found Barquin’s body nearby with multiple stab wounds to her upper torso, neck and head.

Investigators revealed Tuesday that an acquaintance of Richards told them that Richards had recently shared with him “an urge to rape and kill a woman.” Another acquaintance said that Richards arrived at his home Monday “covered in blood, sand and water,” and showered.

Richards was caught by police after he returned to his camp site to retrieve his tent. Police had used a dog to track Barquin’s scent to the camp. Richards, who was discovered with several lacerations on his face and hands, was in the process of getting two individuals to drive him out of town. A backpack containing blood-stained shorts and a knife was found with these individuals.

According to a financial affidavit, Richards has no job. He faces a mandatory life prison sentence if convicted. His bond has been set at $5 million.

Barquin, who is from Puente San Miguel, Spain, was the Big 12 champion last season as a senior for the Cyclones. She also was a four-time NCAA regional participant during her college career and won the European Ladies Amateur this summer. She was finishing up her civil engineering degree this semester.

Investigators believe she did not know Richards.

On Tuesday morning, competitors and coaches at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn., observed a moment of silence. Many players in the field knew Barquin personally. The Iowa State women’s team was supposed to play Tuesday in the championship match of the East and West Match Play in Ann Arbor, Mich., but withdrew and decided to return home early.

– Information from The Associated Press was used in this report