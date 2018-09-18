On-line distance survey launched by USGA, R&A

A global online questionnaire and data-gathering exercise on distance in golf was launched by the USGA and The R&A Tuesday as part of the Distance Insights project, which was launched in May.

Among the questions about distance in golf:

What do you think makes golf most interesting to watch?

Do you think recreational golfers are hitting shots farther than they did five years ago?

Do you think elite / professional golfers are hitting shots farther than they did five years ago?

What do you think should be most important to success in the game of golf?

The questionnaire is open until Oct. 31, 2018 and is available in 10 languages at usga.org/distanceinsights and at randa.org/distanceinsights .

Participants who indicate interest while taking the survey may be invited to take part in follow-up telephone interviews or online group conversations to gather deeper perspectives on the topic. The final Distance Insights project report is expected to be delivered in 2019.

The USGA and The R&A will also accept relevant original or commissioned data and research directly related to distance here .

“We’re inviting perspectives and opinions from the global golf community because we recognize the topic of distance is one that potentially impacts us all in some capacity,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “This is the best opportunity for people to share their thoughts and data with us. We know a final Distance Insights report that reflects a breadth of perspectives will be critical to deepening an understanding of the complex nature, and far-reaching implications, of this subject matter.”