Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: 2018 ANNIKA Award presented by 3M Gala Dinner

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

PHOTOS: 2018 ANNIKA Award presented by 3M Gala Dinner

College

PHOTOS: 2018 ANNIKA Award presented by 3M Gala Dinner

Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam poses for photos at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam present the 2018 Annika Award to Maria Fassi at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Maria Fassi accepts the 2018 Annika Award at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Maria Fassi accepts the 2018 Annika Award at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Maria Fassi accepts the 2018 Annika Award at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam speaks at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam speaks at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam speaks at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Lisa Cornwell hosts the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Lisa Cornwell hosts the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Annika Sorenstam speaks with college golfers at the 2018 Annika Award dinner at the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Golfers visit the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Golfers visit the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Golfers visit the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Golfers visit the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Golfers visit the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Golfers visit the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Golfers visit the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 17, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Golfers visit the 3M Innovation center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

, , College

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home