Tiger Woods' reckless driving probation terminated one month early

Tiger Woods is no longer on probation in Florida for the reckless driving guilty plea resulting from his 2017 Memorial Day DUI arrest.

The termination of Woods’ probation by the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s office came approximately one month earlier than planned. It was official on Sept. 12.

Woods was arrested early on May 29, 2017 after police in Jupiter, Fla., found him inside his Mercedes-Benz asleep at the wheel on a Florida highway in the middle of a lane with a turn signal still blinking. Woods plead guilty to reckless driving and was placed into first-time-offender, pretrial diversion program.

Papers signed by county Judge Frank Castor said the court has been “fully advised that the Defendant has successfully completed all regular and special conditions of probation.”

During his probation, Woods was prohibited from drinking alcohol and underwent drug and alcohol testing.

News of Woods’ probation being terminated was first reported by WPTV reporter Sam Smink.