VIDEO: Bryson DeChambeau shows off simulation of morning dew preparation

Bryson DeChambeau is not a man light on preparation.
The hard work has seemed to pay off, as the 25-year-old captured the first two tournaments of this year’s FedExCup Playoffs and enters the Tour Championship No. 1 in the standings.
As the PGA Tour’s Sean Martin pointed out, DeChambeau is not taking the season finale lightly…
That’s right … morning dew simulation. That’s some next level preparation.
Here is footage of that preparation:
DeChambeau won’t be surprised by anything at East Lake.
