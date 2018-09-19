VIDEO: Bryson DeChambeau shows off simulation of morning dew preparation

Bryson DeChambeau is not a man light on preparation.

The hard work has seemed to pay off, as the 25-year-old captured the first two tournaments of this year’s FedExCup Playoffs and enters the Tour Championship No. 1 in the standings.

As the PGA Tour’s Sean Martin pointed out, DeChambeau is not taking the season finale lightly…

Bryson is using two launch monitors. Hitting brand-new balls straight out of the box. Someone scrubs his clubface before every shot, then spritzes the ball with water to simulate morning dew. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/xKFyyM2LYn — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) September 18, 2018

That’s right … morning dew simulation. That’s some next level preparation.

Here is footage of that preparation:

Simulating moisture on the ball. Bryson being Bryson. ⚛ pic.twitter.com/uXNadkxTOP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 18, 2018

DeChambeau won’t be surprised by anything at East Lake.