VIDEO: Bryson DeChambeau shows off simulation of morning dew preparation

Bryson DeChambeau is not a man light on preparation.

The hard work has seemed to pay off, as the 25-year-old captured the first two tournaments of this year’s FedExCup Playoffs and enters the Tour Championship No. 1 in the standings.

As the PGA Tour’s Sean Martin pointed out, DeChambeau is not taking the season finale lightly…

That’s right … morning dew simulation. That’s some next level preparation.

Here is footage of that preparation:

DeChambeau won’t be surprised by anything at East Lake.

