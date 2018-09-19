2018 Tour Championship field, by the rankings

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s Tour Championship? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Player                             GW/Sagarin      OWGR      
Justin Rose 1 1
Justin Thomas 2 4
Dustin Johnson 3 3
Tiger Woods 4 21
Brooks Koepka 5 2
Rickie Fowler 6 9
Tony Finau 7 16
Bryson DeChambeau 8 8
Rory McIlroy 9 5
Tommy Fleetwood 10 12
Francesco Molinari 11 6
Jason Day 12 11
Webb Simpson 13 17
Patrick Cantlay 14 23
Paul Casey 15 18
Patrick Reed 18 14
Phil Mickelson 20 25
Keegan Bradley 22 31
Jon Rahm 23 7
Marc Leishman 26 22
Hideki Matsuyama 31 20
Gary Woodland 35 41
Bubba Watson 36 13
Kyle Stanley 47 27
Cameron Smith 49 33
Kevin Na 50 42
Xander Schauffele 51 19
Billy Horschel 52 48
Aaron Wise 114 52
Patton Kizzire 173 92

 

