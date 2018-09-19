2018 Tour Championship field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s Tour Championship? These breakdowns can help.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
|Player
|GW/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Justin Rose
|1
|1
|Justin Thomas
|2
|4
|Dustin Johnson
|3
|3
|Tiger Woods
|4
|21
|Brooks Koepka
|5
|2
|Rickie Fowler
|6
|9
|Tony Finau
|7
|16
|Bryson DeChambeau
|8
|8
|Rory McIlroy
|9
|5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10
|12
|Francesco Molinari
|11
|6
|Jason Day
|12
|11
|Webb Simpson
|13
|17
|Patrick Cantlay
|14
|23
|Paul Casey
|15
|18
|Patrick Reed
|18
|14
|Phil Mickelson
|20
|25
|Keegan Bradley
|22
|31
|Jon Rahm
|23
|7
|Marc Leishman
|26
|22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|31
|20
|Gary Woodland
|35
|41
|Bubba Watson
|36
|13
|Kyle Stanley
|47
|27
|Cameron Smith
|49
|33
|Kevin Na
|50
|42
|Xander Schauffele
|51
|19
|Billy Horschel
|52
|48
|Aaron Wise
|114
|52
|Patton Kizzire
|173
|92
Comments