2018 Tour Championship, Round 2: Tee times, pairings

Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler each shot 5-under 65 Thursday at East Lake Golf Club and earned spots in Friday’s final pairing of the second round of the Tour Championship.
Here are the tee times and pairings for Friday’s second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta:
Friday
OFF NO. 1 TEE
11:40 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Keegan Bradley
11:50 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman
Noon: Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Na
12:10 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau
12:20 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Patrick Cantlay
12:30 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson
12:40 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Francesco Molinari
12:50 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson
1 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson
1:10 p.m.: Jason Day, Kyle Stanley
1:20 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele
1:30 p.m.: Tony Finau, Paul Casey
1:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
1:50 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose
2 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods
