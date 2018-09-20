2018 Tour Championship, Round 2: Tee times, pairings

Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler each shot 5-under 65 Thursday at East Lake Golf Club and earned spots in Friday’s final pairing of the second round of the Tour Championship.

Here are the tee times and pairings for Friday’s second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta:

Friday

OFF NO. 1 TEE

11:40 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Keegan Bradley

11:50 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman

Noon: Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Na

12:10 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau

12:20 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Patrick Cantlay

12:30 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson

12:40 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Francesco Molinari

12:50 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson

1 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson

1:10 p.m.: Jason Day, Kyle Stanley

1:20 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

1:30 p.m.: Tony Finau, Paul Casey

1:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

1:50 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose

2 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods