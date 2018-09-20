2019 Web.com Tour schedule includes new events, Labor Day finish

The 2019 Web.com Tour season will now end on Labor Day, the PGA Tour announced on Thursday.

The new schedule features 27 events, including three new events and a three-event Finals (down from four). The three new events are the Suncoast Classic Feb. 14-17 in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Evans Scholars Invitational May 23-26 in Chicago and TPC Colorado Championship July 11-14 in Berthoud, Colo. The Finals will consist of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Aug. 15-18), Albertsons Boise Open Aug. 22-25) and Web.com Tour Championship (Aug. 30-Sept. 2).

“The Web.com Tour has enjoyed tremendous momentum in recent years and has created a platform from which graduates are enjoying immediate success on the PGA Tour,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The revamped schedule will allow for a more natural cadence to the season for our fans, while providing an earlier finish that enhances the visibility of the Web.com Tour Finals.”

Here is a look at the full schedule:

Jan. 13-16: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic

Jan. 20-23: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

Jan. 31-Feb. 3: Club Colombia Championship

Feb. 7-10: Panama Championship

Feb. 14-17: Suncoast Classic

Feb. 28-March 3: El Bosque Mexico Championship

March 21-24: Chitimacha Louisiana Open

March 28-31: Savannah Golf Championship

April 25-28: United Leasing and Finance Championship

May 2-5: Nashville Golf Open

May 9-12: Kansas City Golf Classic

May 16-19: Knoxville Open

May 23-26: Evans Scholars Invitational

May 30-June 2: Rex Hospital Open

June 6-9: BMW Charity Pro-Am

June 13-16: Lincoln Land Championship

June 20-23: Wichita Open

June 27-30: Utah Championship

July 4-7: Lecom Health Challenge

July 11-14: TPC Colorado Championship

July 18-21: Pinnacle Bank Championship

July 25-28: Price Cutter Charity Championship

Aug. 1-4: Ellie Mae Classic

Aug. 8-11: WinCo Foods Portland Open

WEB.COM TOUR FINALS