2019 Web.com Tour schedule includes new events, Labor Day finish

The 2019 Web.com Tour season will now end on Labor Day, the PGA Tour announced on Thursday.
The new schedule features 27 events, including three new events and a three-event Finals (down from four). The three new events are the Suncoast Classic Feb. 14-17 in Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Evans Scholars Invitational May 23-26 in Chicago and TPC Colorado Championship July 11-14 in Berthoud, Colo. The Finals will consist of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Aug. 15-18), Albertsons Boise Open Aug. 22-25) and Web.com Tour Championship (Aug. 30-Sept. 2).
“The Web.com Tour has enjoyed tremendous momentum in recent years and has created a platform from which graduates are enjoying immediate success on the PGA Tour,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The revamped schedule will allow for a more natural cadence to the season for our fans, while providing an earlier finish that enhances the visibility of the Web.com Tour Finals.”
Here is a look at the full schedule:
- Jan. 13-16: Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
- Jan. 20-23: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
- Jan. 31-Feb. 3: Club Colombia Championship
- Feb. 7-10: Panama Championship
- Feb. 14-17: Suncoast Classic
- Feb. 28-March 3: El Bosque Mexico Championship
- March 21-24: Chitimacha Louisiana Open
- March 28-31: Savannah Golf Championship
- April 25-28: United Leasing and Finance Championship
- May 2-5: Nashville Golf Open
- May 9-12: Kansas City Golf Classic
- May 16-19: Knoxville Open
- May 23-26: Evans Scholars Invitational
- May 30-June 2: Rex Hospital Open
- June 6-9: BMW Charity Pro-Am
- June 13-16: Lincoln Land Championship
- June 20-23: Wichita Open
- June 27-30: Utah Championship
- July 4-7: Lecom Health Challenge
- July 11-14: TPC Colorado Championship
- July 18-21: Pinnacle Bank Championship
- July 25-28: Price Cutter Charity Championship
- Aug. 1-4: Ellie Mae Classic
- Aug. 8-11: WinCo Foods Portland Open
WEB.COM TOUR FINALS
- Aug. 15-18: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
- Aug. 22-25: Albertsons Boise Open
- Aug. 30-Sept. 2: Web.com Tour Championship
