Chris Paisley shoots 61 to take Web.com Tour Championship lead

Chris Paisley, the Englishman who won a European Tour event earlier this year, is attempting to earn his PGA Tour card through the Web.com Tour Finals.

After missing the cut in each of the first three Finals events, Paisley started the Web.com Tour Championship with a 10-under 61 to take the first-round lead Thursday at Atlantic Beach (Fla.) Country Club.

Paisley, who captured the BMW SA Open in January and is currently 59th on the European Tour money list, leads Cameron Tringale and Ben Silverman by two shots after making an eagle and eight birdies, including three straight birdies to cap his round.

With a win, Paisley would rocket from T-100 to third on the Finals money list. Silverman and Lindheim would also earn their Tour cards if they finish in their current position.

Matt Every, a two-time winner on Tour, is T-4. He entered the week 30th on the Finals money list. The top 25 players on the Finals money list who didn’t already earn their Tour cards during the regular season graduate to the PGA Tour.