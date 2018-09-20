Five Hall of Famers highlight 2018 Senior LPGA Championship field

Five World Golf Hall of Famers highlight the 81-player field for the 2018 Senior LPGA Championship, which will take place Oct. 15-17 on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick (Ind.) Resort.

Laura Davies, Betsy King, Juli Inkster, Hollis Stacy and JoAnne “Big Mama” Carner will compete in the 54-hole championship, which is in its second year and includes a $600,000 purse. Davies, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, won the inaugural U.S. Women’s Open earlier this year at Chicago Golf Club. King is part of the Hall of Fame Class of 1995 while Inkster was inducted in 2000, Stacy in 2012 and Carner in 1982.

The field includes 19 LPGA major champions in all.

Each round of the event will be televised on Golf Channel from 4-6 p.m. Eastern. Trish Johnson is the defending champion.

A qualifier will take place on the Pete Dye Course on Oct. 11 with the top two finishers receiving spots in the championship field.