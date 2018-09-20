Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 Tour Championship, Round 1 at East Lake

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Live blog: 2018 Tour Championship, Round 1 at East Lake

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 Tour Championship, Round 1 at East Lake

The 2018 Tour Championship begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and we’ll track the highlights all day with our live blog:

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home