Live blog: 2018 Tour Championship, Round 1 at East Lake

The 2018 Tour Championship begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and we’ll track the highlights all day with our live blog:
Latest
PGA Tour 27m ago
Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods' first round of Tour Championship, shot by shot
Tiger Woods enters the Tour Championship at East Lake sitting 20th in the FedEx Cup standings. In order to bring home the FedEx Cup title (…)
College 14hr ago
Celia Barquin's murder complicates feeling of security playing golf alone
There isn’t a parking garage, back alley or elevator in America that doesn’t heighten my senses. I look for the nearest exit in movie (…)
College 15hr ago
Alabama holds off UCLA to win ANNIKA Intercollegiate
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The night before Wednesday’s final round of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M, many coaches and players (…)
Quick Shots 16hr ago
VIDEO: Bryson DeChambeau shows off simulation of morning dew preparation
Bryson DeChambeau is not a man light on preparation. The hard work has seemed to pay off, as the 25-year-old captured the first two (…)
PGA Tour 18hr ago
Bryson DeChambeau comfortable in spotlight at Tour Championship
ATLANTA – If you thought the idea of being ranked No. 1 on the FedEx Cup point list and playing in his first Tour Championship would make (…)
PGA Tour 18hr ago
2018 Tour Championship field, by the rankings
Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s Tour Championship? These breakdowns can help. Below is a field list for the (…)
PGA Tour 22hr ago
Tiger Woods reflective as he prepares for season finale at East Lake
ATLANTA – For nearly all of Tiger Woods’ 20-minute press conference Wednesday morning at East Lake Golf Club, he sat very (…)
College 1d ago
Slain Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena remembered as competitive, caring
Celia Barquin Arozamena was a feisty competitor. She was thoughtful too. The kind of player who bought flowers for teammates on (…)
College 2d ago
Arkansas State posts statement win at rain-shortened Golfweek Conference Challenge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Arkansas State had won just a single tournament in his first three years, and yet when Seth Garner entered his senior (…)
College 2d ago
In soft conditions, Duke stays tough to keep lead at ANNIKA Intercollegiate
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Heavy rains soaked Royal Golf Club on Monday afternoon and into the night. A day later, Duke took advantage. The (…)
Comments